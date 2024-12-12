Vortex Brands Co. to Launch Algorithmic Trading Operations

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) today announced it is finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch algorithmic trading operations. This strategic expansion into fintech will leverage proprietary algorithms with a proven track record of generating monthly returns of 9% or more.

Under this MOU, Vortex Brands will gain access to these high-performing algorithms and actively participate in the financial markets, supported by established firms providing up to $3 million in capital per trade. The company will also contribute to the development of new algorithms, driving innovation and enhancing trading performance.

"This is a significant step for Vortex," says Todd Higley, CEO. "Adding this dynamic revenue stream aligns with our commitment to delivering shareholder value and accelerating growth."

About Vortex Brands Co.:

Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) is a public company dedicated to developing and deploying innovative technologies, including Bitcoin mining, with a focus on renewable energy and financial technology. The company aims to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to its shareholders through strategic investments and business expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

SOURCE Vortex Brands Co.