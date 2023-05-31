Vortex Brands Initiates Hiring Process for Programmers to Develop AI-Based Bot for Bitcoin Trading

DENVER, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB), a publicly traded company specializing in cryptocurrency solutions, is pleased to announce the commencement of its hiring process to assemble a team of skilled programmers. The objective is to build an advanced AI-based bot specifically designed for bitcoin trading.

Cryptocurrencies have gained immense popularity in recent years, with bitcoin emerging as the flagship digital currency. Recognizing the significant potential and demand in the cryptocurrency market, Vortex Brands is strategically investing in cutting-edge technologies to enhance its trading capabilities. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the company aims to deliver superior performance and maximize profitability for its clients.

The development of an AI-based bot represents a crucial milestone for Vortex Brands. This innovative solution will leverage sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze vast amounts of data, predict market trends, and execute trades with precision and speed. By automating the trading process, the bot will allow users to capitalize on profitable opportunities while minimizing risks associated with manual trading.

Vortex Brands is seeking talented programmers with expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cryptocurrency markets to join its dynamic team. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to work on a groundbreaking project at the forefront of the financial technology industry. They will play a vital role in shaping the future of cryptocurrency trading by contributing their skills and knowledge to the development of the AI-based bot.

"We are thrilled to announce the start of our hiring process to recruit top-notch programmers for the development of our AI-based bot," said Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands. "With this strategic move, we are poised to revolutionize the way bitcoin trading is conducted. Our aim is to create an automated system that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the potential of the cryptocurrency market, ultimately delivering exceptional results for our clients."

About Vortex Brands : Vortex Brands is a leading technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the field of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin mining operations. Vortex Brands is committed to staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic and rapidly evolving world of digital currencies.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

