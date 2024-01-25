Vortex Brands (OTC: VTXB) Expands Its Bitcoin Mining Operation with 20% Increase in Hashpower

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) has recently acquired additional Bitcoin mining units, resulting in an increase of approximately 20% in its overall hashpower. The newly acquired units are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and have been meticulously selected to ensure efficiency, sustainability, and profitability. Vortex Brands remains committed to utilizing the latest advancements in mining hardware and sustainable energy solutions to maximize the efficiency of its operations.

This expansion comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market continues to experience remarkable growth, with Bitcoin leading the way as the most valuable and widely recognized digital asset. Vortex Brands recognizes the importance of contributing to the security and decentralization of the Bitcoin network, and this acquisition is a significant step towards that goal.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our Bitcoin mining operations, which will result in a 20% increase in our hashpower," said Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands. "Our team has worked tirelessly to identify and acquire the most efficient and reliable mining units available in the market. This strategic move not only enhances our profitability but also strengthens our position in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape."

Vortex Brands remains focused on delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders while actively participating in the ongoing development of the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands .

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

