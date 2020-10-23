Vortex Companies Acquires Highly Regarded Sewer Rehabilitation Product and Construction Materials Company, Parson Environmental

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies ("Vortex"), a leading trenchless infrastructure solutions provider, announced today the acquisition of Parson Environmental Products, Inc. (Parson Environmental), a national provider of sanitary sewer rehabilitation and stormwater retention products, according to Mike Vellano, President and CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Parson Environmental has a 35-year history providing effective storm and sewer rehabilitation products and treating its customers the right way," said Vellano. "Parson's product portfolio and commitment to customer satisfaction complement what we do, making them an excellent fit to our expanding line-up of trenchless product solutions."

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of trenchless infrastructure solutions. Parson Environmental was acquired by the Vortex Companies.

Parson Environmental was founded in 1985 with the simple vision of developing and supplying quality products and excellent service to the sewer rehab market. "Our first product, the Parson Manhole Insert, was very well received by Municipalities, Engineers and Contractors. That led us into introducing products for leak stopping, manhole lining and corrosion protection," said Craig Gaul, Owner and President. "I can't think of a better fit than Vortex as we look ahead to the future, where we can combine our line of Parson products and find new ways to better serve our customers."

With the merger, Gaul will serve as a Sr. Product Manager and remain focused on new product R&D in addition to providing support for the existing line. "Craig's experience and focus in this area are a tremendous asset to our Vortex Products division," stated Andrew Gonnella, EVP, Products. "From development, manufacturing and a distribution prospective, he will strengthen what we have to offer our customers."

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

With strategic acquisitions planned for late 2020, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range proven and effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to vortexcompanies.com.

