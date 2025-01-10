Vortex Companies Acquires Sancon Technologies

Expanding Its Leadership in Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Solutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies, LLC (Vortex), the nation's fastest-growing provider of trenchless infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Sancon Technologies, Inc. (Sancon). Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, Sancon has been a trusted leader in structure and trenchless rehabilitation across California and Nevada, since 2012.

"Sancon has earned an outstanding reputation in our industry, driven by its strong management team and proven expertise," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "As a long-time licensee of CIPP Corp and a user of Vortex UV technology, sewer robotics, epoxies, and geopolymer lining products, Sancon's established presence on the West Coast makes them an ideal addition to the Vortex portfolio."

Led by Chuck Parsons, Gary Drew, and Ryan Helmuth, Sancon's management team brings decades of trenchless technology experience. "Joining the Vortex family allows us to access resources that were previously unavailable, broadening our service offerings," said Chuck Parsons. "We've cultivated a strong relationship with Vortex over the years and look forward to expanding our comprehensive portfolio of solutions."

This acquisition bolsters Vortex's capabilities by adding decades of experience, specialized equipment, and long-standing customer relationships, further strengthening its presence on the West Coast. "The market demand for trenchless rehabilitation solutions continues to grow, particularly in the western states and the California market," said Ryan Graham, COO of Vortex. "Sancon's expertise aligns with our mission to deliver environmentally friendly and cost-effective infrastructure solutions to our customers."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions. The company provides advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. Operating from 27 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in manhole and pipe rehabilitation, polymeric coatings, CIPP liners, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

About Sancon Technologies

Sancon Technologies provides trenchless rehabilitation of sewer and water structures through advanced coatings and custom-developed pipelining systems. With over 40 years of experience, Sancon has rehabilitated millions of square feet of sewer structures and several million linear feet of pipelines for over 100 public agencies. For more information, visit www.sancon.com

