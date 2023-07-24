Vortex Companies Announces the Opening of the Vortex Tap Cutting Institute™

Vortex Companies

24 Jul, 2023, 07:10 ET

Learning center to feature a Schwalm simulator and experienced robot instructors for immersive tap cutting training using the Schwalm robotic system

HOUSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing an industry-wide need for experienced sewer line tap cutters, the Vortex Companies (Vortex) announced today the launch of the Vortex Tap Cutting Institute. Located at the Vortex Products facility in Greenville, South Carolina,  the Tap Cutting Institute features a fully functional robotics simulator to teach individuals how to cut taps without the risk of damaging pipe or liners.  "Proper lateral reinstatement is a critical part of the sewer rehab process,"  said Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "The bottom line is that there simply aren't enough experienced tap cutters in our industry, and we are in a great position to provide training to anyone who wants to learn." 

Vortex Companies Tap Cutting Institute features a Schwalm Robotics simlulator and is designed to teach tap cutting skills to the trenchless contracting labor force.
"Through the Tap Cutting Institute, we've made the training affordable to individuals who want to expand their capabilities and learn the tap cutting trade, or for contractors who want to send their technicians here to hone their skills." stated Kenny Cochrane, VP, Schwalm Products at Vortex. Although tap-cutting is only small part of a Schwalm robot's capabilities, it represents the bulk of its workload.

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support. 

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs.

For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.  

SOURCE Vortex Companies

