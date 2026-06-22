Vortex Companies Appoints Tom O'Neill as Senior Vice President of Sales

Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of global commercial leadership experience to accelerate growth, strengthen sales execution, and support Vortex's expanding portfolio of infrastructure solutions.

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies, a global leader in trenchless water, sewer, and infrastructure rehabilitation solutions, today announced the appointment of Tom O'Neill as Senior Vice President of Sales, further strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues to expand its portfolio of products, services, and market presence.

Vortex appoints Tom O'Neill as SVP, Sales.

In this role, O'Neill will lead Vortex's sales organization across its growing family of businesses, focusing on strategic alignment, revenue growth, commercial excellence, customer engagement, and the continued development of a high-performance sales culture.

"Tom is exactly the type of leader we need as Vortex continues its rapid growth trajectory," said Mike Vellano, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Companies. "Our business has evolved into a highly integrated platform of products, services, and technologies serving customers across the infrastructure rehabilitation market. Tom's extensive experience building scalable sales organizations, integrating acquisitions, driving commercial excellence, and leading global teams makes him uniquely qualified to help us capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead. Just as importantly, his leadership style aligns perfectly with our culture and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers."

O'Neill brings more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning sales, marketing, operations, and business development, with a proven track record of driving growth, building world-class commercial organizations, and leading transformational initiatives across industrial and infrastructure-focused businesses.

Prior to joining Vortex, O'Neill served as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for K.A. Group, where he oversaw multiple international brands and drove revenue growth and market expansion across domestic and global markets. Before that, he spent more than two decades with ISCO Industries, advancing through a series of leadership roles before being named Chief Sales Officer. In that position, he led global sales and marketing operations across North and South America, Australia, India, South Korea, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

During his tenure at ISCO, O'Neill helped transform the company from a regional distributor into a diversified global solutions provider. He led several strategic acquisitions, implemented pricing and commercial initiatives that significantly improved profitability, and built a high-performing sales organization that delivered sustained growth across multiple markets.

"What stands out about Tom is his ability to build alignment, accountability, and growth within complex organizations," said Pete Dannenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Vortex Companies. "Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered results by developing strong teams, creating disciplined sales processes, and executing growth strategies at scale. As Vortex continues to expand, Tom brings the leadership, experience, and commercial expertise needed to unite our sales organization, strengthen customer relationships, and drive performance across our global platform."

"I am excited to be joining Vortex at such an important time in the company's evolution," said O'Neill. "The organization has built an impressive portfolio of industry-leading brands and solutions, backed by a strong culture and an unwavering commitment to customer success. I look forward to working alongside the talented teams across the company to build on that momentum, strengthen our commercial capabilities, and help drive the next chapter of growth.

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, delivering advanced technologies and turnkey services for the rehabilitation, replacement, and protection of critical infrastructure assets. Operating across 50 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in pipe, manhole and structure rehabilitation, the development and manufacture of CIPP liners, geopolymer and hybrid mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, grouts, UV curing technology, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer partnership, Vortex serves municipal, industrial, and commercial markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies