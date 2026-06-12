Vortex Companies Promotes Brooke Malone to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Leadership appointment recognizes foundational HR buildout and support for continued domestic and global expansion

HOUSTON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies, an industry-leading provider of trenchless infrastructure solutions, today announced the promotion of Brooke Malone to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. In her expanded role, Malone will continue leading the company's people strategy, talent development, and HR infrastructure as Vortex accelerates its domestic growth and global integration efforts.

Brooke Malone promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Vortex Companies.

"Brooke was hired to bring stability to a young HR function and build a scalable foundation that could keep pace with our aggressive growth and expansion," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "She has not only excelled at that—she's created a first-class, global HR organization by bringing in the right talent and integrating best-in-class HR tools and resources. This promotion is well deserved and hard earned, and her leadership has made our growth and integration of new companies seamless within our HR program."

Since joining Vortex in 2019, Brooke has helped guide the company through a period of extraordinary growth, expanding from approximately 300 employees to nearly 2,000 today. Her leadership has been instrumental in strengthening recruiting, onboarding, benefits administration, compliance, and employee development programs, while building the systems, processes, and infrastructure needed to support a rapidly growing, multi-location workforce.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue supporting the people who power Vortex," said Brooke Malone. "As we grow, our priority is to build scalable, future-ready HR strategies by enhancing systems and processes, advancing automation and global HRIS implementation, and continuing to invest in our people through succession planning and development programs. My immediate focus is strengthening our team, including the recent addition of a new Director of Talent, to further elevate our recruiting efforts, improve retention, and support another record-breaking year for Vortex."

Prior to joining Vortex, Malone served as Senior Human Resources Manager for Dallas-based Brinker International and previously as an Employee Development Manager for National Oilwell Varco (NOV). She brings deep experience in talent management, HR systems implementation, and policy and compliance.

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 50 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies