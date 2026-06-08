Vortex Companies Strengthens Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Municipal Pipe Tool Company LLC

Strategic expansion enhances trenchless infrastructure capabilities across key regional markets

HOUSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex), a global leader in trenchless infrastructure solutions, today announced the acquisition of Municipal Pipe Tool Company LLC (MPT), a well-established provider of sewer maintenance and rehabilitation services headquartered in Hudson, Iowa.

The acquisition marks another step in Vortex's strategic expansion across the Midwest, leveraging MPT's strong regional presence and trusted customer partnerships throughout Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Vortex Companies expands its reach into midwest with acquisition of Municipal Pipe Tool.

Originally founded in 1967 as a supplier of sewer components and cleaning services, MPT has grown into a comprehensive trenchless rehabilitation contractor. Over the decades, the company has built a reputation for reliability, technical expertise, and long-term customer partnerships. As an early licensee of CIPP Corp.—a Vortex-owned company—MPT has maintained a longstanding relationship with Vortex, making the integration a natural next step.

"MPT has a long track record of delivering dependable, high-quality work in the communities it serves," said Mike Vellano, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Companies. "Bringing their team into Vortex allows us to build on that legacy while accelerating our ability to serve municipalities and industrial clients throughout the Midwest."

Mark Kaler, who has led MPT since acquiring the business from its founders, will remain along with the rest of the existing operations team. "Key to a successful ownership transition is our management team's continued role in day-to-day operations" said Kaler. "Our history with Vortex, particularly through CIPP Corp., has shown us the value of collaboration and shared expertise. Joining forces allows us to expand what we can offer our customers while staying true to the principles that have guided MPT for decades."

Vortex leadership emphasized the strong alignment between the two organizations, particularly in their shared focus on safety, quality, and execution.

"MPT's team brings deep regional knowledge and a commitment to excellence that mirrors our own," said Ryan Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Vortex Companies. "As demand for trenchless rehabilitation continues to grow, this partnership positions us to respond with greater scale and capability."

About Municipal Pipe Tool Company LLC (MPT)

Municipal Pipe Tool Company LLC, based in Hudson, Iowa, provides sewer maintenance and rehabilitation services to municipalities and industrial clients throughout the Midwest. Since 1967, the company has supported infrastructure longevity through proactive solutions designed to improve system performance and environmental protection. MPT is a founding member of CIPP Corp., one of the largest cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) installation networks in North America. The company operates with a strong commitment to safety, teamwork, accountability, and results-driven service. For more details, visit www.munipipe.com.

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, delivering advanced technologies and turnkey services for the rehabilitation, replacement, and protection of critical infrastructure assets. Operating across 50, locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in pipe, manhole and structure rehabilitation, the development and manufacture of CIPP liners, geopolymer and hybrid mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, grouts, UV curing technology, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer partnership, Vortex serves municipal, industrial, and commercial markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies