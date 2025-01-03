Vortex Companies Celebrates 10 Years of Trenchless Infrastructure Innovation

Year-long celebration planned to honor a decade of success and loyal customer support

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies, LLC (Vortex) is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025 as a global leader in trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation and repair. Since its founding, Vortex has grown from a small team of four and a single location to nearly 1,000 employees and 25 locations worldwide.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the past decade," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "We've built our business by listening to the market and delivering a comprehensive range of products, equipment, and technologies, supported by exceptional customer service and installation expertise."

Throughout the year, Vortex will commemorate this milestone with a variety of events and initiatives, including open houses, exclusive offers for loyal customers, and anniversary-themed events at key industry conferences. The company's marketing materials and limited-edition merchandise will feature a special 10th-anniversary logo.

"Seeing our team grow and evolve over the years has been incredibly rewarding," Vellano added. "Our loyal customers and partners have placed immense trust in us to deliver solutions that drive their success, and I'm truly humbled by their support."

About Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With one of the most diverse portfolios in the industry, Vortex provides solutions including manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings, CIPP liners and resins, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

Operating across 25 locations worldwide, Vortex is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective infrastructure renewal solutions, backed by experienced and highly trained personnel. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

