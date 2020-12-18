Vortex Companies Creates Separate Operating Divisions for Products and Services

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to streamline its operations, Vortex Companies, LLC ("Vortex Companies") has divided its products and services into separate operating divisions announced Mike Vellano, CEO, the Vortex Companies. "We have experienced tremendous growth over the last 12 months, due in large part to exceptional leadership from our team," said Vellano. "This reorganization gives us the flexibility to generate more growth and independently pursue additional product and service businesses," he added.

Andrew Gonnella has been promoted to President, Vortex Products Division. Wesley Kingery has been promoted to President, Vortex Services Division.

Andrew Gonnella, Wesley Kingery promoted to President of respective divisions

To lead this change, Andrew Gonnella, EVP Products and Wes Kingery, EVP Services have been promoted to President of their respective new operating divisions. "We've been able to successfully expand our product portfolio in a short period of time by developing new products internally, through recent acquisitions, as well as the continued development of strategic industry partners. We could not have done that without assembling an outstanding team, dedicated to innovation and the long-term success of Vortex," stated Gonnella, President of Vortex Products.

As the new President of the Vortex Services Division, Wes Kingery has overseen the successful integration of key acquisitions that have significantly expanded the Vortex Services geographical footprint. "I'm extremely proud of the way our regional operating divisions have performed as we've added more services and options for our customers to choose from. From our sales and technical support teams, to our operations leads and installation crews, their commitment to our success and customer service is second to none."

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex Infrastructure Services, LLC and its subsidiaries provide lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. Vortex Infrastructure Products, LLC and its subsidiaries develop and sell manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

The Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kit Jones

713-269-2333

[email protected]

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Related Links

http://vortexcompanies.com/

