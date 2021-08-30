Vortex Companies Hires Jaclyn Herrera to Be Its Chief Marketing Officer

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search, the Vortex Companies, LLC, ("Vortex") recently announced the hiring of Jaclyn (Jackie) Herrera to fill the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer to drive the fast-growing company's global marketing efforts. "Jackie fills a void at the executive management team level. She brings a unique blend of marketing, brand building, sales and even operational experience that will help us harness and execute our message more consistently as we continue to extend our worldwide reach," said Mike Vellano, Vortex Companies CEO.

Jaclyn (Jackie) Herrera named CMO at Vortex Companies

"I am extremely excited to be taking on the challenge of leading Vortex's global marketing and branding efforts," said Herrera. "I believe my background and prior experience in marketing and operational roles, working in fast-paced environments with growth-oriented businesses, is the right fit. I'm honored to join the Vortex team." Herrera spent the first half of her 19-year career working at two Houston-based marketing agencies. Proving to be an adept brand manager and marketing strategist, she quickly rose through the ranks into leadership positions.

In 2010, Herrera was hired by The Weir Group's Oil & Gas Division to head-up its global marketing and branding efforts after it entered a new market in the Upstream Land Sector. Over the course of 10 years, Herrera had multiple roles, including overseeing the company's marketing communications, branding, wellhead business development and sales programs. She also led the Artificial Lift product line and led operations for the North America Wellhead manufacturing plant. "Jackie has a diverse background. She knows how to navigate and align the marketing, product development, and supply chain processes while underpinning a consistent brand message internally and externally. She knows what it takes to move the needle," added Vellano.

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.

