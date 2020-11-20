Vortex Companies Launches New Business Unit to Support Acquisition of Proprietary CIPP Sensor Technology

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies, LLC ("Vortex Companies"), the nation's fastest growing trenchless infrastructure solutions provider, launched Vortex Technology Group, LLC to support its recent acquisition of proprietary Cured-In-Place-Pipe (CIPP) sensor technology developed to verify the curing process of the popular relining system. "This sensor technology has, and will continue to, significantly improve installation quality control and offer peace-of-mind to project owners and contractors alike, knowing that their CIPP liner is properly cured and installed," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies.

Vortex Companies acquired the intellectual property and assets of the CMS (Curing Monitoring System) from OSSCAD GmbH & Co. KG, a developer of optical sensor technology based in Germany. "The CMS software is designed to capture and record a thermal temperature reading, incrementally, along the entire length of the liner," stated Prof. Dr. Ulrich Glombitza, inventor of the technology and Managing Director of OSSCAD. "With such data the contractors may adjust and control the curing temperature to lower power consumption, reduce cold spots and prevent curing irregularity," he added.

Even as trenchless rehabilitation methods continue to evolve and expand, accurate inspection data verifying the quality and completeness of the project has lagged. "The CMS technology and its powerful reporting software is a game changer in the industry and a natural fit for our customers," added Vellano. "It benefits both the contractor and project owner and will improve quality while mitigating cost."

The CMS technology, which is currently sold and marketed under the names VeriCure and Zia Systems, will still be available through existing channels. However, it will be rebranded over the next 60 to 90 days to protect CMS patents and stave off copycat specifications and technology development. CMS is currently patented in 19 countries, including the United States, which can be found here: https://bit.ly/3lKYD7a.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of driving change in the trenchless rehab industry, especially across technologies as foundational as CIPP. The CMS technology offers the building blocks for the vast adoption of underground construction sensors and next generation trenchless automation and robotics," said Andrew Gonnella, EVP of Products at Vortex Companies. "Our team is well positioned and eager to support the CMS product and will be immediately focused on creating market access, supporting customers with field training and driving the development of adjacent technologies."

Vortex Technology Group, LLC, located in Houston, TX, is a subsidiary of Vortex Companies and focuses on the development of technologies and systems to enhance and improve trenchless infrastructure installation methods. For more information go to www.vortexcompanies.com.

Located in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, OSSCAD (Optical Sensor Systems Consulting And Development) was founded by Prof. Dr. Ulrich Glombitza in 2007. OSSCAD is a developer of turn-key applications and solutions utilizing spatially distributed sensor technology and has developed cable monitoring systems and software for the energy, water and sewer renovation markets. For more information, go to www.osscad.eu.

