Vortex Companies Launches UNITED FELTS: Redefining Trenchless Rehabilitation

News provided by

Vortex Companies

31 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET

Applied Felts Inc. & FerraTex Solutions, now branded UNITED FELTS.

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies proudly announces UNITED FELTS, the result of the acquisition of Applied Felts Inc., FerraTex Solutions and MaxLiner. UNITED FELTS is the continuation of the premier supplier of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in the Americas, signaling a new era in trenchless infrastructure solutions.

Continue Reading
EXEC PHOTO: Mike Vellano, Vortex Companies CEO, Jim Adams, Chair of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, Matt Timberlake, United Felts President; L.C. Jones, Mayor of Martinsville
EXEC PHOTO: Mike Vellano, Vortex Companies CEO, Jim Adams, Chair of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, Matt Timberlake, United Felts President; L.C. Jones, Mayor of Martinsville

UNITED FELTS embodies a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, proudly representing American Made excellence in the trenchless industry. With a focus on delivering exceptional liners when and where customers need them, UNITED FELTS stands poised to and will continue to define industry standards.

At the heart of this launch is the celebration of our 100,000th liner, representing more than 200 million feet, a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. This milestone, on the day we announce UNITED FELTS,' positions us as a leader in the trenchless rehabilitation sector and marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards even greater achievements.

"Our dedication to our customers is embodied in UNITED FELTS, as we strive to deliver BIG with every liner we produce," remarked Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "With UNITED FELTS, customers can expect unmatched quality, impeccable lead times, and exceptional service, reaffirming our commitment to exceeding expectations."

Alongside the launch of UNITED FELTS, we celebrate a manufacturing milestone, symbolic of our success and the bright future ahead. Matt Timberlake, President of UNITED FELTS, expressed his excitement about this monumental occasion and the prospects for the brand's future.

"The launch of UNITED FELTS marks a pivotal moment in our journey, as we continue to push boundaries and deliver solutions to our customers," said Matt Timberlake."UNITED FELTS inherits decades of manufacturing experience and innovation to lead the industry, offering unparalleled quality, efficiency, and service excellence."

UNITED FELTS' commitment to excellence is encapsulated in its brand ethos: UNITED TO DELIVER BIG. This ethos reflects our dedication to surpassing customer expectations and delivering with precision, speed, and reliability.

We are thrilled to unveil the new UNITED FELTS logo, symbolizing our commitment to a bold new era in trenchless rehabilitation and American Made quality. The logo embodies our values of innovation, quality, and reliability, setting the stage for a future defined by excellence.

UNITED FELTS will embody the Applied Felts Inc. & FerraTex Solutions brands. These brands will be retired over the coming months. The MaxLiner brand will remain intact under the operation of United Felts. For more information about UNITED FELTS and its comprehensive range of trenchless infrastructure solutions, please visit the acquisition landing page.

About Vortex

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; liners and wet out services, installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies

Also from this source

Matt Timberlake To Lead Applied Felts Inc. As President After Vortex Companies Acquisition

Matt Timberlake To Lead Applied Felts Inc. As President After Vortex Companies Acquisition

Matt Timberlake, a seasoned industry veteran, is set to assume the role of President at Applied Felts Inc. following its acquisition by Vortex...
VORTEX COMPANIES ACQUIRES APPLIED FELTS® INC. TO DELIVER COMPREHENSIVE TRENCHLESS REHABILITATION SOLUTIONS

VORTEX COMPANIES ACQUIRES APPLIED FELTS® INC. TO DELIVER COMPREHENSIVE TRENCHLESS REHABILITATION SOLUTIONS

Since 2015, Vortex Companies has been a trailblazer in transforming the trenchless rehabilitation industry through a commitment to making access to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.