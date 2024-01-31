Vortex Companies Launches UNITED FELTS: Redefining Trenchless Rehabilitation

Applied Felts Inc. & FerraTex Solutions, now branded UNITED FELTS.

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies proudly announces UNITED FELTS, the result of the acquisition of Applied Felts Inc., FerraTex Solutions and MaxLiner. UNITED FELTS is the continuation of the premier supplier of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in the Americas, signaling a new era in trenchless infrastructure solutions.

EXEC PHOTO: Mike Vellano, Vortex Companies CEO, Jim Adams, Chair of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, Matt Timberlake, United Felts President; L.C. Jones, Mayor of Martinsville

UNITED FELTS embodies a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, proudly representing American Made excellence in the trenchless industry. With a focus on delivering exceptional liners when and where customers need them, UNITED FELTS stands poised to and will continue to define industry standards.

At the heart of this launch is the celebration of our 100,000th liner, representing more than 200 million feet, a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. This milestone, on the day we announce UNITED FELTS,' positions us as a leader in the trenchless rehabilitation sector and marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards even greater achievements.

"Our dedication to our customers is embodied in UNITED FELTS, as we strive to deliver BIG with every liner we produce," remarked Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "With UNITED FELTS, customers can expect unmatched quality, impeccable lead times, and exceptional service, reaffirming our commitment to exceeding expectations."

Alongside the launch of UNITED FELTS, we celebrate a manufacturing milestone, symbolic of our success and the bright future ahead. Matt Timberlake, President of UNITED FELTS, expressed his excitement about this monumental occasion and the prospects for the brand's future.

"The launch of UNITED FELTS marks a pivotal moment in our journey, as we continue to push boundaries and deliver solutions to our customers," said Matt Timberlake."UNITED FELTS inherits decades of manufacturing experience and innovation to lead the industry, offering unparalleled quality, efficiency, and service excellence."

UNITED FELTS' commitment to excellence is encapsulated in its brand ethos: UNITED TO DELIVER BIG. This ethos reflects our dedication to surpassing customer expectations and delivering with precision, speed, and reliability.

We are thrilled to unveil the new UNITED FELTS logo, symbolizing our commitment to a bold new era in trenchless rehabilitation and American Made quality. The logo embodies our values of innovation, quality, and reliability, setting the stage for a future defined by excellence.

UNITED FELTS will embody the Applied Felts Inc. & FerraTex Solutions brands. These brands will be retired over the coming months. The MaxLiner brand will remain intact under the operation of United Felts. For more information about UNITED FELTS and its comprehensive range of trenchless infrastructure solutions, please visit the acquisition landing page.

About Vortex

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; liners and wet out services, installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

