Vortex Imaging Inc. Raises $12 Million and Expands Board Leadership to Advance Computational Ultrasound Solutions

Financing and expanded board leadership position the company to accelerate FDA clearance and commercialization of its novel imaging system



SUNNYVALE, Calif. and GIVATAYIM, Israel, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Imaging Inc. announced today the closing of a $12 million financing round, supported by existing and new investors, including 10D Ventures, Entrée Capital, Harel T.E.C Partnership, Connecticut Innovations, and PhiFund Ventures.

The financing will support the continued development, regulatory clearance, and market launch of Vortex Imaging's computational ultrasound system, a novel imaging technology designed to enable high-quality 3D volumetric imaging at the point of care using pioneering computational image reconstruction technology, utilizing GPUs-on-Cloud.

Today, many advanced imaging workflows rely on centralized radiology suites, which can contribute to delays in access to imaging and patient care. Vortex Imaging is developing a compact ultrasound-based imaging system designed to bring advanced 3D volumetric imaging into everyday clinical settings. The system aims to reduce variability associated with conventional ultrasound workflows by enabling standardized, reproducible volumetric datasets with a reduced learning curve, while avoiding ionizing radiation and large imaging infrastructure.

The reconstructed images are intended to provide physicians with advanced 3D volumetric visualization capabilities in a format traditionally associated with CT and MRI, while maintaining the accessibility, safety, and portability advantages of ultrasound.

"This financing round marks a major milestone for Vortex Imaging," said Tomer Ben David, CEO of Vortex Imaging. "Vortex is focused on transforming ultrasound from a highly operator-dependent modality into a standardized, volumetric imaging system capable of delivering advanced 3D clinical insights directly at the point of care. We are excited to have the support of experienced investors and board members as we continue advancing toward FDA clearance and initial clinical deployment."

In addition, Ori Hadomi, former CEO of Mazor Robotics and current Vice President of Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships at Medtronic, has been appointed Chairman of the Board, bringing significant experience in guiding transformative medical technologies from development to global commercialization.

The board will also include experienced healthcare and medtech leaders, including Chris Cleary, former Vice President of Corporate Development at Medtronic and former GE Healthcare executive; Yahal Zilka, co-founder and Managing Partner at 10D Ventures; and Dr. Yael Grunbaum, Partner at Entree Capital and Head of Entrée Bio.

Together, the expanded board brings deep expertise across medical imaging, strategic growth, corporate development, and commercialization of global medtech platforms.

Vortex Imaging's initial clinical focus is on urology and nephrology, with broader future applications planned across additional diagnostic and procedural domains.

"Vortex Imaging has the potential to significantly expand how and where advanced imaging is performed," said Ori Hadomi, Chairman of the Board. "The combination of high-quality volumetric imaging, reduced operator dependency, and a compact ultrasound-based platform could enable a far more scalable and standardized approach to imaging across healthcare systems."

For more information visit: https://www.vortex-imaging.com/ or LinkedIn.

Watch: Why wait for imaging?

Contact:

Izik Ithakov

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SOURCE Vortex Imaging Inc.