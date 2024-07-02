Vortex International Acquires Watergames & More

MONTREAL, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vortex Aquatic Structures International (Vortex), a manufacturer and world leader in aquatic solutions, has acquired Watergames & More, a Dutch family-owned company specializing in water play experiences. This acquisition bolsters Vortex's manufacturing and service capabilities across Europe, further driving the company's expansion in the region. Vortex was already present in Europe with operations in Spain and a network of distributors across the rest of Europe and is now expanding further.

"Renowned for their personalized approach, quality products, and exceptional service, Watergames & More has established a strong reputation in Northwest Europe. This acquisition increases our infrastructure in Europe providing us with more European-based manufacturing and services," said Stephen Hamelin, President & CEO of Vortex International.

"We are thrilled to join a world leader company like Vortex. Their global solutions combined with our local expertise and strategies will open new market opportunities while keeping customer satisfaction at the center of our decisions", added Odmar van den Berg, CEO of Watergames & More.

Founded in 2008 by Paul van den Berg, Watergames & More has grown from a distributor to a manufacturer of complete aquatic play experiences. The well-established company's extensive network and deep market knowledge enable Odmar van den Berg, the founder's son, to continue leading the local team.

30 Years of International Success

For nearly three decades, Vortex has been shaping the way kids and families play in urban environments, water parks, and resorts worldwide. With iconic solutions such as Splashpad®, Elevations™, waterslides, Dream Tunnel™ and the new CoolHub™, Vortex has created more than 10,000 custom installations spanning 50 countries and five continents. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company has regional offices in the United States, Spain, and now the Netherlands, and an extensive distribution network supporting Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and Latin America.

Innovating Sustainable Aquatic Spaces

As a leader in the aquatic play industry, Vortex sets high standards for environmental, social, and governance practices. Vortex has always been committed to sustainability and innovation in water management, continuously striving to innovate for future generations. From day one, the company's dedication to sustainability has grown, allowing it to responsibly manage water resources. By combining advanced water controller technology with tailored water management solutions that comply with local environmental regulations, Vortex provides solutions that best meet the customers' ecological objectives. Responding to the challenges of climate change, Vortex introduced CoolHub™, an urban oasis designed to provide refreshing spaces for all citizens. This initiative aligns with many cities' objectives to mitigate urban heat, promote sustainability and enhance the well-being of their population. CoolHub™ creates an inviting public environment that foster healthy, equitable, and resilient communities.

About Vortex

Since 1995, Vortex has revolutionized how children and families play in urban spaces, water parks, and resorts worldwide. Pioneering the first Splashpad®, the company's innovative approach to water attractions has earned it multiple awards and distinctions. Please visit the company's website at www.vortex-intl.com for more information on Vortex's water attraction solutions.

SOURCE Vortex Aquatic Structures International