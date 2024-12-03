Vortex Launches Exciting New Video Series

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Weather Insurance is thrilled to introduce its new Whiteboard Series of videos, designed to demystify parametric weather insurance. This engaging series aims to make it easier for consumers to quickly understand the benefits and workings of parametric weather insurance. Each video in the series breaks down complex insurance concepts into simple, easy-to-understand segments, ensuring that both insurance producers and consumers can grasp the essentials quickly.

Each less-than-2-minutes video breaks down a single aspect of parametric weather insurance into simple, bite-sized chunks that make parametric insurance easier for consumers to understand. Topics include setting policy limits, how you can use your payout, how hurricane coverage works, and how to choose your premium.

Episode Highlights

Episode 1: Understanding Premium – Hear what factors contribute to the premium calculation.





– Hear what factors contribute to the premium calculation. Episode 2: Choosing Limits – Learn what to consider when setting your insurance limit. You do not need to insure to value. Use your payout however you want.





– Learn what to consider when setting your insurance limit. You do not need to insure to value. Use your payout you want. Episode 3: Choosing Hours – Understand which hours to insure before, during or after your event.

The Vortex Weather Insurance Whiteboard Series is designed to be a useful resource for insurance producers, brokers and agents as well as their clients, as each video quickly and simply explains how different aspects of parametric weather insurance work.

Parametric weather insurance provides coverage that is triggered by measurable weather events like a certain amount of rain or, in the case of hurricane coverage, the intensity and path of a hurricane's recorded storm track. Payouts are made when the policy is triggered with no need for proof of damage or an adjuster, making for quick payouts with no restrictions on how the money can be used.

"Parametric weather insurance is different from conventional insurance and can sometimes be confusing for consumers," said Andy Klaus, Vice President of Business Development. "We wanted to provide a single place where both insurance producers and consumers could go for simple explanations about how parametric weather insurance works. We think this will be a fantastic way for insurance agents to educate themselves and their customers about the ins and outs of parametric weather insurance."

