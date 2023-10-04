Vortex Metals Initiates Trenching, Sampling and Mapping at the Riqueza Marina Project

Initial mapping has identified broad exposures of iron- and manganese-rich exhalite horizons (Figure 2), silicified rhyolite flows and altered metasediments across which the 6 trenches have been excavated. The Company's near-term hope is to provide better geologic context for the Cu-bearing gossan at Las Laminas (Figure 2) and the pronounced geophysical anomaly identified in the Rhyolite Dome target area and beneath the adjacent corn fields (Figure 4).

Ongoing compilation of the historic rock sampling in the Laminas gossan (Figure 2), in conjunction with the preliminary geologic map, suggest an easterly dip for the mineralized package (mapped as 'sedimentary rocks') and beneath the weakly metamorphosed volcanic units hosting narrow, discontinuous silica exhalite lenses. Further east, altered rhyolite flows of the Rhyolite Dome target area cap the weakly metamorphosed Jurassic rocks. Figure 4 reveals the surface geology surrounding the Rhyolite Dome along with the trenches of Phase 1.

Figure 3 reveals a sectional view of the project area where the Laminas gossan dips shallowly to the east and beneath the exploration area, including the Rhyolite Dome target (Figure 4). The dip of the prospective horizon is uncertain and surface measurements suggest it may be flatter. The resumption of work here will likely include additional mapping and sampling, hyperspectral studies of the altered rocks and geophysics. A more detailed analysis of the geochemical data will be completed once the results are available.

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Vortex Mines Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper-gold VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vortex Metals

