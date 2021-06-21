Vortex Taps FerraTex to be Strategic Reseller of VeriCure® CIPP Curing Monitoring System

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies Products Division announced today that it recently inked a deal with FerraTex Solutions, a leading provider of CIPP liners, equipment and wet-out services, to sell its patented VeriCure Curing Monitor System. "This is a big step in creating awareness and promoting the benefits of VeriCure to CIPP installers throughout North America and beyond," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Not only will it save contractors time and money, VeriCure significantly improves and validates the quality of the CIPP curing process."

FerraTex Solutions will be selling the VeriCure® CIPP Curing Monitoring System, along with its CIPP liners and equipment, to improve overall CIPP installation quality.

FerraTex is one of North America's leading manufacturers of CIPP liners and provider of wet-out services, with customers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada. "We're extremely excited to add the VeriCure system to our line of CIPP solutions," said Justin Grabarczyk, VP of Sales at FerraTex. "We've seen the data and are confident it will help our installation customers improve the quality and efficiency of their installations." As an added incentive, FerraTex will extend its standard workmanship warranty, on it pressure liners, liners utilizing performance resin and CIPP liners 24 inches and up, from 12 to 24 months, if purchased and cured with VeriCure.

"Anyone who's familiar with the CIPP installation process understands the added cost and risk associated with over or under curing the liner," added Nick Patrick, Senior Product Manager for Vortex. "VeriCure gives you real-time monitoring capabilities and provides the crew and project management team with data and analysis to make decisions that ensure maximum job quality."

Patented in the United States in 2012, VeriCure CMS was developed to continuously monitor a Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) liner's cure temperature during the installation process. The VeriCure brand and CMS technology were acquired by Vortex in January 2021. Since that time, Vortex has made refinements to the system components, process and improved technical field support for the product line.

About the Vortex Companies

Comprised of two divisions, Products and Services, the Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Solutions offered include pipe linings and coatings, sewer robotics, CIPP resin, application equipment and CCTV inspection. Vortex Technology Group, LLC is a business entity and vertical within Vortex Products geared to support the sale and development of Vortex's Curing Monitoring System and other future technology acquisitions. Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to www.vortexcompanies.com.

About FerraTex Solutions

FerraTex Solutions is a leading provider of wet-out services and Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP), CIPP liners, CIPP tubes and CIPP equipment. With ISO 9001:2015 facilities located in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, FerraTex can deliver wet-out and CIPP solutions anywhere in the U.S., Canada and parts of Mexico. For more information, go to www.ferratex.com.

