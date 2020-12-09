Vortic Watch Company Donates $50,000 to Non-Profit Veterans Watchmaker Initiative - Double the Amount Raised in 2019

On Veterans Day, Vortic launched the 2020 Military Edition – a 50-piece collection of limited edition and 15 special edition watches. Due to the watch sales and customers who provided additional contributions, Vortic was able to double the donation to the non-profit, which operates solely on volunteers and charitable contributions. Vortic introduced the Military Edition in 2019 and donated $25,000 from the inaugural launch. To show gratitude, the VWI used that money to build a new service center, named the RT Custer Vortic Building.

"The funds provided by Vortic Watches.. will help sustain our project for years to come." Sam Cannan

"The funds provided by Vortic Watches will allow the VWI to complete the new service center building," says Veterans Watchmaker Initiative co-founder, Sam Cannan. "We'll now be able to get it outfitted properly which will provide a longer income stream for VWI and our students who are working there. This will help sustain our project for years to come. We are so grateful for the generous donations and the support."

The VWI is the only organization in the world whose sole purpose is to assist disabled veterans with the training and support they require, to return to gainful employment in the watch repair industry – with no cost to the veteran.

"I'm proud of the fact we were able to double our donation but it's a drop in the bucket for what they really need," says Vortic's co-founder, R.T. Custer. "We're looking forward to 2021 and aim to double that number again."

To learn more about Vortic Watches and the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative, please visit vorticwatches.com/military .

About Vortic Watch Company

Founded at Penn State University in 2013, Vortic Watch Company preserves American history one watch at a time. Most antique American pocket watches today are scrapped for precious metal value of their gold or silver cases. Vortic instead salvages, restores and transforms those pieces of American history into unique wristwatches. Each and every timepiece is one of a kind, and built by hand in the Fort Collins, Colorado workshop. For more information, please visit www.VorticWatches.com .

SOURCE Vortic Watch Company

Related Links

http://www.VorticWatches.com

