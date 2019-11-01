Vortic Watch Company Partners with Veterans Watchmaker Initiative to Launch Exclusive Military Edition Watches

The Veteran Watchmaker Initiative (VWI) is the only technical school in the United States dedicated to disabled veterans. The small school, started in 2009, teaches war veterans the highly skilled art of watchmaking. The school is modeled after the Bulova Watch Co. program, which trained disabled veterans for decades after World War II but was shut down in the 1980s when electronic watches became popular. However, the increasing demand for vintage wrist watches and resurgence of American-made products has led to a skills gap in the trade of watchmaking.

"Why do we need watchmakers? Watches from the 60s, 70s, and 80s are in demand right now but there are not enough trained watchmakers to fix them," says R.T. Custer, founder of Vortic Watch Company. "We need more people in America with the skills to restore these watches. The Veterans Watchmaker Initiative is teaching these skills and providing a new purpose for our nation's heroes."

Vortic's exclusive Military Edition Watches are created from pocket watches that were known as the "Navigator's Watch." The pocket watches were commissioned by the U.S. Army Air Corp (now known as the Air Force) during World War II and were used by aviators to aid in navigation.

The Military Edition is made from original pocket watch movements that are restored by watchmakers from the VWI and other partners. The straps are made with vintage military canvas bags, classic black leather, or bomber jacket material.

"Without Veterans, there would be no Entrepreneurs, like myself. Those brave men and women provide us the freedom and safety to build businesses here in America. We want to help provide them good jobs when they come home," says Custer. "We owe our freedom to our veterans so Vortic's partnership with the VWI and the launch of the Military Edition Watch is not only preserving and honoring American history, but helping to pave a new path for those that deserve it the most."

Founded in 2013, Vortic Watch Company combines the cutting-edge technology of metal 3D printing with salvaged and restored antique American-made pocket watch movements to create bespoke wristwatches. Every Vortic watch is a one-of-a-kind timepiece. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, its products are available both online and at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide.

Vortic Watches' operates out of a workshop space in Fort Collins, Colorado where the team salvages, restores, and preserves these pieces of American history. The engineering system is entirely made in the United States with most components produced in-house. Individual craftsmen rebuild the classic movement, then design, engineer and manufacture a case and strap system for the new watch. Vortic offers a personalized version which includes design options and colors to use based on each specific piece and can engrave the back of the watch with a special message.

