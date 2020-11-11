Vortic Watch Company Teams Up with Veterans Watchmaker Initiative to Launch the Exclusive 2020 Military Edition Watches with the Goal of Donating $50,000 to the Non-Profit

"The volunteers with the VWI are teaching our war veterans the skills to restore and preserve historic watches while also providing a new purpose for our nation's heroes," says R.T. Custer, co-founder of Vortic Watch Company. "The increasing demand for vintage wrist watches and resurgence of American-made products has led to a skills gap in the trade of watchmaking. The VWI provides a valuable service to both our vets and the watch industry."

Vortic's Military Edition watches are created from antique pocket watches, known as the "Navigator's Watch." Commissioned by the U.S Army Air Corps during World War II, the pocket watches were used by aviators to aid in navigation. The Military Editions are made from these original pocket watch movements restored by watchmakers from the VWI and other partners. The straps are made with vintage military canvas bags, classic black leather, or bomber jacket material.

"We sold out in one day last year and were able to donate $25,000 to the school. This year, we're aiming higher with a goal to sell the watches and other items to raise $50,000," says Custer. "We have 3,000 people on the waitlist for 65 watches. We're all excited about the watches but everyone is thrilled to help our veterans and our future watchmakers."

About Vortic Watch Company

Founded at Penn State University in 2013, Vortic Watch Company preserves American history one watch at a time. Most antique American pocket watches today are scrapped for precious metal value of their gold or silver cases. Vortic instead salvages, restores and transforms those pieces of American history into unique wristwatches. Each and every timepiece is one of a kind, and built by hand in the Fort Collins, Colorado workshop.

