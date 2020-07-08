VOS Systems LLC Launches AlertTrace™ Contact Tracing Device to Provide Accurate COVID-19 Tracing With Employee Privacy

"The pen and paper method of contact tracing is cumbersome, time consuming and is difficult to deploy effectively on a large scale," said James Davis, President of Scout IoT. "We knew we had to develop an automated way to collect and quickly analyze contact tracing data while avoiding the privacy concerns that come with phone apps."

Manufactured in the United States, AlertTrace is unique in having been developed by engineers specifically for contact tracing. Its data collection with true military-grade block-chain security can quickly and effectively triage those with greater risk of developing COVID-19 symptoms while also providing insight for improvements in overall workplace safety. For instant data analysis, the AlertTrace administrator dashboard provides employers with analytics derived from the AI built into an advanced IoT platform. With seamless plug and play integration, AlertTrace can be deployed in a matter of hours.

"Improving contact tracing should not be at the expense of invading people's privacy, location or personal phones and should not be driven by profits at a time when small and large companies are facing tremendous organizational and financial challenges," said Omar Ghazzaoui, Founder of Ottogee, a Techstars backed company. "We made sure that Alert Trace aligns with those principles and this is what's driving adoption by government entities and fortune 1,000 companies."

Currently, AlertTrace is being used in several federal pilot programs to proactively address the spread of COVID-19.

