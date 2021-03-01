VOS Systems Wins U.S. Air Force Contract for Digital Contact Tracing Technology

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOS Systems, LLC, makers of AlertTrace, announced today that the United States Air Force awarded the company a contract for electronic contact tracing, enabling rapid data-driven decision making to protect the health of airmen at U.S. bases.

At slightly larger than a U.S. quarter, AlertTrace wearables are ruggedized Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices that actively detect other wearables within a customized range and register it as a contact. This data ensures the quick and accurate notification of those most at risk after a positive COVID-19 test result. AlertTrace enables greater mission readiness, keeping service members who have not been exposed at their posts and allowing strategic quarantine of only the necessary few.

"The USAF highly values providing airmen with the tools and technology needed to do their jobs safely while maintaining individual privacy. That is where we come in. AlertTrace is proud to partner with the Air Force to provide the simplest, most scalable and reliable technology for contact tracing," said AlertTrace Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Elena Fraser.

Manufactured and developed in the United States, AlertTrace was designed with tracing in mind, mitigating the spread of infectious disease while maintaining security. With encrypted anonymous data, no personally identifiable information is involved. Leveraging optimized Bluetooth instead of GPS, AlertTrace wearables seamlessly gather contact tracing information without collecting any location tracking data.

"We are humbled to have been chosen and look forward to providing mission-critical technologies to the United States Air Force both now and in the future," said VOS Executive Director Richard Allen. "Past deployments of AlertTrace have shown improvements of more than 80% in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines while cutting down the time needed to do contact tracing by 99%. Providing the USAF with the expertise required to keep daily operations moving while safeguarding their most significant assets is our honor."

For more information on how AlertTrace is innovating the essential field of contact tracing, please visit AlertTrace.com.

About VOS Systems, LLC

AlertTrace optimizes adherence to social distancing guidelines and provides unintrusive and private electronic COVID contact tracing. VOS Systems, LLC - the company behind AlertTrace - has been enabling businesses and organizations of all sizes to make data-driven decisions to increase the health and safety of their communities and keep their businesses open responsibly.

Contacts

Media – Ashley Dodd, 1-352-888-7523, [email protected]

Sales – Steven Vores 304191[email protected]

SOURCE VOS Systems, LLC