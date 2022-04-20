Vosges Haut-Chocolat Celebrates Transparency Global Certification by Supporting Earth Day - One Tree Planted

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Global, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that Vosges Haut-Chocolat is donating 15% of all ecommerce sales to One Tree Planted during the week of April 18 – 24, 2022.

"We are thrilled to make this announcement today," said Dr. Rainford Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Transparency Global. "This further demonstrates Vosges staying true to their mission. It is an honor to continue to further expand our relationship with Katrina Markoff, Natalie Markoff, and the entire Vosges family."

As announced earlier this year, Vosges made history by becoming the first confectionary company to become Transparency Certified™.

Vosges Haut-Chocolat, a women owned business, sources chocolate from carefully selected suppliers, many of whom are Fair Trade Certified. They also have cacao crops planted in Belize, which will allow them to oversee the entire value chain, from root to bar. All of their chocolate confections are crafted in a production facility in Chicago, Illinois. Vosges believes that protecting human rights is the shared responsibility of all parties in the cocoa value chain and expect their suppliers and business partners to champion and uphold fair labor standards and policies.

In honor of Earth Day, a few of Vosges Green Initiatives are highlighted below:

They purchase renewable energy credits to offset our energy draw from the grid, employ organic and/or bio-degradable materials when available, and utilize non-toxic, "green" cleaning products and office supplies at all times.

All locations operate on 100% renewable energy

LED and high efficiency lighting is utilized throughout their buildings

Energy usage is monitored monthly and changes are made accordingly.

