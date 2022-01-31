Vosges Haut-Chocolat is Now a Certified Transparent Company™

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Technologies LLC ("Transparency®"), a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that it has recognized Vosges Haut-Chocolat as a Certified Transparent Company™.

Transparency® awards this certification to companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, measured by its 6 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). According to Transparency®, Certified Transparent Companies "meet the highest standards of verified transparency, accountability and trust."

Certified Transparent Company™

"Consumers today are devoted to transparent companies like Vosges Haut-Chocolat, that prioritize an exceptional customer experience with ethical and sustainable sourcing and trust," explained Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency®. "We are proud to certify Vosges as the very first confectionary company, with recognized clarity to their commitments."

Vosges Haut-Chocolat operates across a set of transparent core values, harnessing the power of storytelling to open minds, spirits and palates through chocolate while inspiring people to interact with the world in a more loving way.

"We are deeply committed to transparency in our culture, from sharing our authentic story to ensuring that our front-end intentions match our back-end operations," stated Vosges Founder and Chocolatier Katrina Markoff. "Approaching our work as a Certified Transparent Company™ is a reaffirmation of all we are here to do with impact and purpose."

