VOSKER LAUNCHES NEW CAMERA TO MAXIMIZE SECURITY IN REMOTE AREAS

VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - VOSKER, a pioneer in remote area surveillance, announced the launch of its newest cellular-connected security camera, the VOSKER V300: an innovative product that integrates on-demand live video streaming and motion-activated video recording, all without wires or Wi-Fi.

Designed for Users' Peace of Mind

VOSKER LAUNCHES NEW CAMERA TO MAXIMIZE SECURITY IN REMOTE (CNW Group/Vosker Canada)

"Our cameras are designed to ensure peace of mind and to allow users to know what is happening on their property at all times. Whether it's a private property or a business seeking to protect its site, our objective is to provide our customers with innovative and reliable technologies," shared Maurice Vaillancourt, Vice-President of Marketing and Sales at VOSKER.

State-of-the-Art Technology That Performs Well and is Accessible from Anywhere

The VOSKER V300 camera sets itself apart from other products on the market through its video surveillance of locations where access to electricity and Wi-Fi networks is limited. 100% wireless, the camera offers several weeks of battery life, thanks to its solar panel that supports the lithium battery. Its connectivity is provided by 4G/LTE network, making it the ideal solution for long-term outdoor surveillance in remote locations.

The V300 provides complete monitoring at any time of the day, year-round. It is certified to be weatherproof and can operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 50°C. The mobile security camera captures high-quality video and still images with impressive resolution capabilities during the day and infrared at night.

With its patented and protected technology, VOSKER cameras use artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide users with images and data in real-time. Comprehensive and easy to use, the VOSKER mobile application allows users to receive notifications and alerts when movement is detected. The activity captured by the camera can be viewed simply and easily on a smartphone.

An Internationally Renowned Company

The Quebec-based company has already positioned itself among the world's security giants for several years thanks to its surveillance cameras which recognize humans and objects. In 2019, the VOSKER V200 camera won the award for the best new product in the video surveillance mobile solution category at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West), the world's largest security exhibition. Each year, the company continues to grow and innovate. With its own Research and Development Department, VOSKER is among the world's leaders in the market and has the ambition of continuing to create products that stand out for their technology and efficiency.

VOSKER focuses its activities in sectors where cameras are used for security or recreational purposes; to monitor cottages, construction sites, farms, marinas, and warehouses, to name but a few. "At VOSKER, we are inspired to push the limits of technology in the field of intelligent video surveillance, which offers our users a unique experience," Mr. Vaillancourt added. "In addition to offering superior quality products, we have created innovative tools and an app that guarantee the safety of spaces, wherever users may need them."

About VOSKER

VOSKER is a North American leader in remote area surveillance. Every day, people use VOSKER's platform to monitor remote areas in over 50 countries. Founded in 2018, in Victoriaville, Quebec, the company primarily offers products and services marketed under VOSKER and SPYPOINT brands. Between 2019 and 2021, VOSKER achieved 582% growth through its dedicated 378 employees.

SOURCE Vosker Canada