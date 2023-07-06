VOSS Hires Leading CPG Sales Leader to Oversee Retail Sales

News provided by

VOSS Water

06 Jul, 2023, 09:05 ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOSS Water announces that Scott D. Gresky has been named Vice President, Retail Sales US & Canada. Gresky joins VOSS from Procter & Gamble where he spent over 39 years in key sales leadership roles. He has extensive multi-channel cross functional experience across grocery and specialty retail segments, and impressive success in new business creation and acquisition.

Gresky is well versed in leading customers to achieve success across a complex retail landscape. He shared: "I look forward to expanding the VOSS brand successfully and profitably in the retail segment. An effective business plan is critical to reaching our shoppers anywhere and at any time." He holds a BA in Economics from Columbia College, NY.

Christopher Cuevas, Senior Vice President Sales North America and LATAM, of VOSS, shared: "We are excited to have Scott join our team. His extensive retail knowledge, development and expansion of strategic plans and dedication to sales talent development will elevate the way we approach winning in the market and drive superior sales and share results."

ABOUT VOSS, known worldwide for its uniquely beautiful bottle design, VOSS is truly special because of what is on the inside. From naturally pure, crisp, refreshing still and sparkling waters, to the recently relaunched line of VOSS+ enhanced waters, VOSS boasts a range of premium products that can be incorporated into your every day.

For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VOSS Water

