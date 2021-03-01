VOSS Water Hires Leading CPG Marketer to Oversee Marketing

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOSS Water announces that Rachel Chambers has been named Senior Vice President, Marketing. Chambers joins VOSS from Perfetti Van Melle where she served as Vice President Marketing (US and Canada) leading the Airheads, Mentos and Fruit-tella brand franchises. Under her leadership, brand sales grew over 60% driven by breakthrough brand re-positionings, a focus on core growth, as well as success in bringing numerous innovations to market including the recent launch of Fruit-tella to play in the growing "better for you" segment and the first new brand from PVM in the US in over 30 years.

An accomplished marketing leader with over twenty years of experience, Chambers has managed some of the biggest brands in the U.S. market during her tenures at Starbucks and Procter & Gamble. She holds a BA in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, as well as an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.