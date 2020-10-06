Vote Early Day Guides Voters to the Ballot Box with Vote Early Engine Launch

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vote Early Day , a non-partisan movement of nonprofits, businesses, election administrators, and creatives working to ensure all Americans know their options to vote early, today announced their partnership with Ballot Ready to celebrate the launch of the Vote Early Engine – a one-stop shop for all voters to make a plan to vote early and identify the numerous ways they can request and return their absentee ballot. The announcement comes as the Vote Early Day movement reaches over 2,200 partners and nearly four million Americans have already cast their ballots. The inaugural Vote Early Day is slated for Saturday, October 24, which will include in-person and virtual events celebrating voting early.

The Vote Early Engine uses simple, step-by-step planning that helps voters navigate their states guidelines, request and return their absentee ballots, and locate convenient in-person ballot drop-off and early voting locations.

"We're thrilled that the Vote Early Day movement has taken off and nearly four million American's have already cast their ballots in this election," said Joey Wozniak, project director of Vote Early Day. "Voting early is one of the most efficient ways to safely and securely cast your ballot and help alleviate longlines for all voters ahead of Election Day, but rules for voting early vary depending on where you live. The Vote Early Engine will minimize the confusion that prevents voters from casting their ballots entirely."

As of today, some form of early voting has started in 17 states (California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming). Vote Early Day was spearheaded by MTV and launched in March 2020 with CAA Foundation, Center for Tech & Civic Life, Civic Alliance, MTV, Poder Latinx, Snapchat, Students Learn Students Vote Coalition, Twitter, Univision and ViacomCBS signing on as the steering committee. Since then, over 2,200 partners have joined the collaborative.

For more information on how to vote early and join the Vote Early Day movement, visit voteearlyday.org .

About Vote Early Day

Vote Early Day is a movement of nonprofits, businesses, election administrators, and creatives working to ensure all Americans know their options to vote early. Vote Early Day is a collaboration among media companies, nonprofits, technology platforms, election administrators, influencers, and other businesses to help all eligible voters learn about their early voting options and celebrate the act of voting early. This collaborative, open-source model - similar to Giving Tuesday and National Voter Registration Day - will ensure that millions more Americans take advantage of their options to vote early. The inaugural Vote Early Day is on Saturday, October 24, two days after the final presidential debate and ten days before Election Day, Vote Early Day occurs just as the nation as a whole fully tunes into the election and is ready to learn about their voting options.

