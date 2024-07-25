Vote for Abortion Campaign Brings Message of Reproductive Freedom to Philadelphia

The campaign's second activation is all about ice cream, vibes, and protecting abortion access

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vote for Abortion, a people-powered reproductive rights movement inspiring people to use their voices this November, announced its second activation , which will take place across Philadelphia on July 27. Celebrities, influencers, activists, patients, and providers will traverse the city in ice cream trucks, distributing over $500,000 in free Emergency Contraceptives, provided by Julie , and encouraging Pennsylvanians to use their voice this November to vote.

Building on the success from its first activation in Phoenix , which included participants such as Jodie Foster and Busy Philipps, the campaign remains focused on meeting young voters where they are, and amplifying a pivotal issue this election cycle.

"Our bus tour in Phoenix demonstrated how passionate people are about protecting abortion, contraceptive, and reproductive rights," said Jenny Kay, spokesperson for the campaign. "Young voters have historically had low turnout, but we know that we can change that record if they feel connected to an issue enough to show up and vote on it. We're really excited to roll across the city and get young voters inspired about the change they can make this fall."

About one-quarter of Americans said access to abortion is "one of the single most important issues" in their vote for president, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted this month. Among Democrats, 45 percent said abortion is a top issue. In a new poll conducted by Change Research, 68% of young voters surveyed said that messaging around enshrining a woman's right to choose into law was convincing. Advocates in nearly a dozen states, including Pennsylvania, are pushing for ballot measures to explicitly protect abortion access. Since the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022, voters have consistently sided with abortion access, including in states such as Ohio, Kansas and Kentucky.

Voting for candidates who are committed to protecting abortion access has become increasingly important, especially as more restrictive bans and policies are implemented across the country. In June, Republicans blocked a bill that would guarantee access to contraceptives. Since the beginning of 2024, Louisiana passed a law classifying Mifepristone and Misoprostol as controlled substances, the Alabama Supreme Court issued a ruling that embryos created through IVF should be considered children, GOP delegates in Texas adopted a platform that calls for abortion patients to be punished as murderers, and Florida imposed a 6-week abortion ban. In Arizona, an 1864 ban was briefly resuscitated, a restrictive 15-week ban still stands, and the ACLU cautions that Arizonans could have their reproductive rights further limited this fall. This June, the United States Supreme Court offered procedural rulings on cases about limiting access to an abortion medication and denying pregnant patients access to emergency, life-saving care - leaving these issues open for further litigation down the line.

"Young voters are in a unique position - they literally have the power to create the future they want if they are willing to come out and make their voices heard," said Thanasi Dilos, head of youth strategy for Investing in US. "We've seen the data and abortion is an issue that can change the game. Our campaign and its participants bring authenticity to this movement and that's essential to building momentum and creating impactful change."

Vote for Abortion's campaign is supported by The Meteor and organizations including Julie , the Bill by Bill Campaign , Mente , Doctors for Fertility Political Action Committee , Propper Daley , Feminist , Swing Left , and Noise for Now .

