Vote for Abortion Campaign Launches in Phoenix with Message of Freedom

PHOENIX, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vote for Abortion, a people-powered reproductive rights movement inspiring people to use their voices this November, announced that it is kicking off its campaign on June 8 with a bus tour across Phoenix, ending with a rally outside of the State House. Throughout the day, the campaign will be giving away over $500,000 in free Emergency Contraceptives, provided by Julie , and Period Products, provided by August , while encouraging Arizonans to use their voice this November to vote.

The campaign, championed by reproductive justice advocates, providers, patients, organizations, and legislators, is reinforcing that abortion is a key issue this election cycle, and a freedom that must be protected.

The bus tour will feature stops at various key locations throughout Phoenix, which will be shared out over the course of the day. Volunteers - including celebrity, local Arizonan, and ACLU Artist Ambassador for Reproductive Freedom Busy Philipps, and advocates such as Jodie Foster and Deja Foxx - will be on hand to assist individuals in registering to vote and providing information about the importance of voting this November. The tour will culminate with a rally and freedom festival in front of the State House building, featuring a performance by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui , as well as speeches from local representatives including Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, Rep. Quanta Crews, and Sen. Anna Hernandez, leading abortion providers and patients, who will share their own compelling stories.

"This November, abortion is on the ballot," said Jenny Kay, spokesperson for the campaign. "The overturning of Roe was just the beginning - we saw it coming. Abortion, IVF, contraception - it's all under attack by extremist Republicans. It's never been more important for people to use their voice on election day to support pro-abortion candidates. We're asking people to vote for abortion and restore our freedom over our bodies."

According to a KFF poll from March of 2024, abortion is a top issue for 1 in 8 voters. The organizers of the campaign believe that as the election gets closer, that number will increase, especially as lawmakers continue to impose restrictive limits on abortion and reproductive care. Just this week, Republicans blocked a bill that would guarantee access to contraceptives. Since the beginning of 2024, Louisiana passed a law classifying Mifepristone and Misoprostol as controlled substances, the Alabama Supreme Court issued a ruling that embryos created through IVF should be considered children, GOP delegates in Texas adopted a platform that calls for abortion patients to be punished as murderers, and Florida imposed a 6-week abortion ban. In Arizona, an 1864 ban was briefly resuscitated, and a restrictive 15-week ban still stands, and the ACLU cautions that Arizonans could have their reproductive rights further limited this fall. This June, the United States Supreme Court will rule on cases that could limit access to an abortion medication and deny pregnant patients access to emergency, life-saving care.

"Our freedom is on the line," said Dr. DeShawn Taylor, a board-certified OB/GYN, clinical professor, women's health and reproductive rights advocate, and CEO of Desert Star Institute for Family Planning in Phoenix. "For too long, we have allowed our elected officials to impose confusing and restrictive laws that directly impact the ability to receive critical abortion and reproductive care. It's time for people across the country to use the power of their vote to put an end to it, and protect access to abortion and other essential reproductive freedoms."

Vote for Abortion's campaign is supported by The Meteor and organizations including Julie , August , the Bill by Bill Campaign , Mente , National Network of Abortion Funds , Desert Star Institute for Family Planning , the Arizona Proactive Reproductive Justice Alliance, Doctors for Fertility Political Action Committee , Amnesty International , Feminist , and Noise for Now .

To learn more about the organization, visit voteforabortion.org . To directly support clinics and patients in Arizona, donate to Abortion Fund of Arizona and Tucson Abortion Support Collective .

About Vote for Abortion

Vote for Abortion is a people-powered movement inspiring people to use their voices this November to protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare. Learn more and join the effort at voteforabortion.org.

