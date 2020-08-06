Vote for one of three finalists in the Syngenta #RootedinAg Contest

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three people are finalists in the annual #RootedinAg Contest, hosted by Syngenta. The competition invites members of the ag community to share the inspiring stories of their mentors. Each 2020 finalist embodies a different aspect of the industry:

Hannah Borg , a young farmer from Wayne, Nebraska , who pays tribute to the 86-year-old matriarch of her sixth-generation farming family;

, a young farmer from , who pays tribute to the 86-year-old matriarch of her sixth-generation farming family; Stephon Fitzpatrick , a doctoral student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and community leader whose high school FFA adviser set in motion an incredible ag journey; and

, a doctoral student at the and community leader whose high school FFA adviser set in motion an incredible ag journey; and DeLeon Pope , an independent certified crop adviser in Clinton, North Carolina , who used the lessons his farmer father taught him to create a successful business built on respect, hard work and perseverance.

Each finalist receives a mini touch-screen tablet. The grand prizewinner receives $500, a $1,000 donation to a local charity or civic organization and a professional photo shoot. Additionally, Syngenta will feature the winning story in an upcoming issue of Thrive magazine. Visitors to the Thrive magazine website can vote for their favorite finalist through Sept. 15. Online voting, along with judges' scores, decides who wins the grand prize, which Syngenta will announce this fall.

"At the core of each individual's story is the larger, overarching narrative that encompasses the heart of agriculture – it's one of grit and determination and of generations that continue to move farming in America forward," said Pam Caraway, communications lead at Syngenta. "Thank you to everybody who shared their stories. When we amplify the voices and experiences through projects such as #RootedinAg, we elevate our industry. Telling ag's incredible story through #RootedinAg shines a light for those outside of our industry, so they can understand that agriculture, at its heart, moves to the beat of our families and friends."

For more information and to vote for your favorite finalist, go to the #RootedinAg Contest page at www.SyngentaThrive.com/Contest. Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

