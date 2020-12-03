Vote For Your Favorite Celebrity In Bring My Song To Life's New Happy Birthday Contest

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves a great birthday song. The steamy, breathless rendition of "Happy Birthday", sung to President Kennedy in 1962 by actress Marilyn Monroe, will live forever in our minds. And versions of "Happy Birthday" by renowned artists such as the Beatles, Stevie Wonder and Destiny's Child have their own place in musical history.

While we love these kinds of celebratory songs, we also have an enduring fascination with celebrities.

With this in mind, Bring My Song To Life has created a new fun and interactive opportunity: The public can choose a favorite celebrity from a list born in January, and the innovative company will create a unique birthday song for the celebrity with the most votes. Bring My Song To Life may even include personal messages or the names of participants in the lyrics from those who picked the winning celebrity. https://www.bringmysongtolife.com/celebrity-birthday

Here are the candidates:

Bradley Cooper – An Oscar-nominated actor who first made a name for himself on the TV series "Alias" and went on to star in films including "Silver Linings Playbook," "American Hustle," "Sniper" and "A Star is Born."

Oprah Winfrey – A media executive and philanthropist who is best known for hosting her own internationally popular talk show from 1986 to 2011. From there, she launched her own television network, OWN.

Jim Carrey – An actor and producer, the two-time Golden Globe-winner rose to fame as a cast member of the Fox sketch comedy "In Living Color," but his leading roles in " Ace Ventura : Pet Detective," "Dumb and Dumber" and "The Mask" (1994) established him as a bankable comedy actor.

Alicia Keys – A singer/songwriter and pianist who has continually refined her soul-rooted sound since winning five Grammys with "Songs in A Minor."

Justin Timberlake – A hugely successful American pop musician, composer, presenter and actor, with multiple Grammy wins and starring roles in films such as "The Social Network," "Friends with Benefits" and "Trouble with the Curve."

Ellen DeGeneres – A comedian, television host, actress, writer and producer, who starred in the sitcom "Ellen," and is best known for her syndicated TV talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Bring My Song To Life was established to create original, customized songs appropriate for all occasions. It lets users tell their unique story in a song created by leading music industry professionals.

Creating "wow" moments is what Bring My Song To Life is all about, says co-founder Mylène Besançon. "Whether it's through contests like choosing which celebrity to honor with a birthday song, or the creation of personalized songs gift wrapped for special occasions like weddings, birthdays, anniversaries or Christmas, what could be better than music and lyrics tailored for a loved one? We are honored to create music that tells personal stories that last forever."

For more information, visit https://www.bringmysongtolife.com/

