VOTE MAMA FOUNDATION PUBLISHES NEW DATA ON CAMPAIGN FUNDS FOR CHILDCARE

Findings show a 662% increase in usage for federal candidates and a 2,156% increase for state and local candidates.

Campaign Funds for Childcare is a resource prominently used by women and candidates of color, and presents an opportunity to increase candidate diversity and build a more representative democracy. 

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vote Mama Foundation, the leading source of research and analysis about the political participation of mothers, today released the findings of its latest report on Campaign Funds for Childcare. This report builds upon the organization's prior research, and provides an update on the usage of Campaign Funds for Childcare (CFCC) at all levels of government.

In 2018, Liuba Grechen Shirley (Vote Mama Foundation Founder and CEO) ran for Congress and petitioned the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and became the first woman in history to receive federal approval to spend Campaign Funds for Childcare (CFCC). This unanimous, bipartisan decision paved the way for more parents to run for office — 68 federal candidates have since used CFCC, both moms and dads, Democrats and Republicans. The FEC ruling made it easier for parents to run at the federal level, but it does not apply to candidates campaigning for state and local office. Vote Mama Foundation is the only organization working to authorize the use of Campaign Funds for Childcare in all 50 states. To date, 30 states have approved the use of Campaign Funds for Childcare.

FEDERAL KEY FINDINGS 
  • 662% increase in usage from 2018-2022; 68 individual candidates utilized CFCC in 90 federal races
  • 46% of funds were spent by candidates of color
  • 51% of funds were spent by women
    • 60% of all funds spent by women were spent by women of color
    • 60% of all funds spent by women were used by Democratic women
    • 40% of all funds spent by women were used by Republican women
  • 77% of total Republican funds spent on childcare were spent by women of color
STATE/ LOCAL KEY FINDINGS
  • 2,156% increase from 2018-2022; At least 87 individual candidates have used CFCC in 13 states
  • 70% of funds were spent by candidates of color
  • 38% of funds were spent by women
  • ○ 70% of total funds spent by women were spent by women of color

