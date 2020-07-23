Vote Mask Campaign Launches to Increase 2020 Election Turnout

Masks With Mission Founder Daniel Haarburger said the masks serve two important goals.

"The first goal is to protect American voters from the dangers of Coronavirus. That's why Masks with Mission is providing quality masks that can be affordably purchased for individual use or donated to communities in need," Mr Haarburger said.

"The second goal is to inspire voter turnout. Each mask has the potential to reach thousands of people before Election Day, which makes them a powerful get-out-the-vote tool," Mr Haarburger said.

The Masks With Mission team also said Vote Masks offer a highly personalized opportunity to share the message that every voice matters.

"This has the potential to be a real symbol of unity for American voters," Mr Haarburger said.

"Recognizable like the MAGA hat (make America great again), but geared towards voter empowerment, these masks can be a powerful visual reminder that every voice counts.

"Vote Masks fill the gap left by so many grassroots organizations that have been forced to suspend their in-person get-out-the-vote operations due to Coronavirus.

"What's more, unlike an online marketing campaign, these masks are worn by real people, which makes their message especially powerful," Mr Haarburger said.

The campaign will run on Kickstarter for a shorter-than-usual 21 days in order to deliver masks by September. Supporters have the option to purchase masks for themselves or donate masks to communities in need.

About Masks With Mission

Founded in 2020, Masks With Mission is a community-lead initiative based out of Boulder, Colorado. Its mission is to protect communities from Coronavirus while amplifying the reach of significant causes.

Visit the campaign and watch the video:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/maskswithmission/vote-masks.

For campaigns and organizations looking to partner with Masks With Mission, contact [email protected].

