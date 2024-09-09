Vote Now - 2024 Chulo Magazine Awards Nominees Revealed

Voting is now open and introduces a new system that gives fans more influence.

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulo Magazine today revealed the highly-anticipated list of nominees for the 2024 Chulo Magazine Awards, which honours the best in entertainment from 2023. As always, the winners will be determined solely by the votes of the nominees' passionate fans. Starting today, fans can cast their ballots online and choose the winners across ten entertainment and pop culture categories.

"The awards got a bit of a late start this year, because we were focused on improving the web and print versions of the magazine. But I'm glad to finally get things rolling, especially since the 2023 awards went so well," said Antonio Sandoval, Editor-in-Chief of Chulo Magazine. "It's really exciting, because there are a lot of solid nominees in every category. I can't wait to see how the votes pan out."

The 2024 Chulo Magazine Awards cover a wide range of entertainment categories, including:

A major change for the 2024 awards is the streamlined voting process. The number of nominees per category has been reduced to six, and now allows fans to cast up to three votes per category, giving fans a greater chance to make a real impact on the winners.

Voting opens today, 9th September 2024, and closes on 16th September 2024. Fans can head to vote.chulomagazine.com to cast their votes. Winners will be announced across Chulo Magazine's website and social media channels, including Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, on 27th September 2024.

The complete list of nominees can be found on the Chulo Magazine Awards website.

About the Chulo Magazine Awards

Since 2013, the Chulo Magazine Awards have celebrated the very best in entertainment, recognising reader-chosen excellence across ten categories. From gripping films and heart-stopping video games to captivating comics and unforgettable television shows, the awards encompass the full spectrum of entertainment media. Music lovers can vote for their favourite albums and rising stars, while fans of cosplay, glamour, and social media can champion their most admired models. Visit chulomagawards.com to learn more, and cast your vote.

Chulo Magazine Press Contact:

Antonio Sandoval | 773-309-1126 | [email protected]

