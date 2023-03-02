Vote Run Lead Celebrates Women's History Month by Launching VRLHQ to Help Women Run for Office - and WIN!

VRLHQ Launched at Women Shaping Democracy Event Highlighting Women's Political Power

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vote Run Lead, the nonprofit that trains women to run for political office and win, is celebrating Women's History Month by launching VRLHQ.org - a new interactive web-based tool with more than 100+ resources to empower women to run for office – and win! This new online one-stop shop was unveiled at the Women's History Month Women Shaping Democracy event in Washington, D.C., that featured U.S. Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Lauren Underwood, Brittany Pettersen and Dr. Yadira Caraveo, and Virginia Delegate Jackie Hope Glass, who joined Vote Run Lead CEO Erin Vilardi and Piper Perabo, actor and activist and a Vote Run Lead advisor, as they discussed the importance of resources, community and female role models to support women running for office.

Vote Run Lead launches VRLHQ.org - an online one-stop-shop with expert-curated resources to help run a political campaign - and win.

"Running for office is challenging," noted Erin Vilardi, CEO of Vote Run Lead. "According to a national Vote Run Lead poll, 85 percent of women respondents and 71 percent of men said that our country would be better if more women were elected. But learning how to run for office has obstacles. Vote Run Lead wants to ensure that women have the tools they need to run for office and win — and make a difference in their communities. We have put more than a year's work into creating VRLHQ.org and have expert-curated resources available online for any woman who is running for office. We know these tools can make a difference in women's campaigns."

At the event, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shared that, "I don't think I would be here today if it weren't for Erin Vilardi at Vote Run Lead being so persistent to get me to say YES to run for office - and then putting a community around me to do it." Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen also noted that, "Running for office or working on a campaign is one of the hardest things you will ever do, and one of the best things you can do. Having Vote Run Lead support you and provide the resources like VRLHQ makes a huge difference."

VRLHQ.org is a digital one-stop shop that features videos of elected officials and political contributors, podcasts and downloadable worksheets that help candidates tell their own unique story. Team-building exercises and guidance for candidates and campaign managers and nuts-and-bolts fundraising advice underscoring the complex relationship women have with money are also available. These curated collections meet candidates at every stage of their campaign journey or in any location – i.e., getting ready to run, running in rural America or running in key states. VRLHQ is an extension of Vote Run Lead's Run/51 seeking to achieve equal representation by women in government leadership roles. At the current rate, it will take 60 years to achieve reflective representation in state governments. To learn more, visit vrlhq.org.

