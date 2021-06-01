Vote Run Lead Launches RUN/51 To Accelerate Women's Representation In The State Legislatures

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vote Run Lead, the largest and most diverse campaign and leadership program in the United States, today announced the launch of RUN/51 , a comprehensive and solutions-oriented initiative to achieve 51% women's representation in three key states within two electoral cycles.

Despite being 51% of the nation's population, women are still less than 31% of state legislators. RUN/51 was created to accelerate women's representation in the state legislature. RUN/51 will start in three bellwether states: Georgia, Minnesota, and New York. Using data collected during this process, the nonprofit will create a playbook to replicate the results across the country.

"Much of our attention is spent on a national politics level, but it's time for that to change. The fight is at the local level," said Erin Vilardi, Founder & CEO. "It is time that our legislatures reflect the population of the country, with at least 51% women. We cannot wait."

Vote Run Lead is an expert at the state legislatures level. In fact, it was the #1 office that alums ran for in 2020, with 68% vying to get to the state capital. Vote Run Lead has the data, tools, and expertise to propel women candidates to the finish line. RUN/51 trainees will receive the following:

Exclusive 1:1 Coaching sessions

Ten weeks of actions tailored to help you win

Live trainings and conversations through their Summer Series

A community of women ready to support each other

Vote Run Lead is encouraging women from all walks of life - essential workers, mothers, teachers, and more - to run for office as they are. People are able to nominate a woman to run or nominate themselves, via the website .

The initiative will kick off this Saturday with a virtual event, "RUN/51: Make the Statehouse #HerHouse," where Vote Run Lead honor the collective power of women throughout the US. The event will be streamed live at no cost on the Vote Run Lead Official Facebook Page and YouTube channel on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1pm EST.

Vote Run Lead

Vote Run Lead trains women to run for office, and win, reaching over 36,000 women all across America.

CONTACT: Skai Blue Media, [email protected]

SOURCE Vote Run Lead

Related Links

https://www.voterunlead.org

