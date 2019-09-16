Vote to bring Chegg Music 101 with YUNGBLUD to your school

Starting today, students in high schools and colleges across the US can vote online for a chance to bring YUNGBLUD to perform at their school, as well as receive the $10,000 David B. Goldberg Music Grant for their music department. To date, $130,000 has been given to music education through the program. While on campus, YUNGBLUD will also host an exclusive Q&A for the students, giving them insight into the music industry, his career, and his passion to see students change the world.

"We created Chegg Music 101 to blend music and education into a unique, experiential event, that gives artists a new way to interact with their fans, and gives students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from some of the most talented creators in the world," said Heather Hatlo Porter, Chief Communications Officer at Chegg and founder of the Chegg Music 101 program. "As a student-focused business, we've learned a lot over the last 7 years about the issues modern students face, which we highlight in our annual State of the Student Report. Through his music, YUNGBLUD gives a voice to many of these issues that young people around the world are experiencing, and we are thrilled to partner with an artist who cares deeply for his generation and wants to create positive change in the world through art."

"I write music to paint a pretty honest picture of what young people are genuinely concerned about today - from mental health and sexual harassment to gun violence. These are issues that Chegg knows all too well," said YUNGBLUD. "Given this shared concern and Chegg's passion to positively impact students, I was keen to participate and I'm looking forward to performing at the winning school!"

Last month, Chegg released its second annual State of the Student Report – a comprehensive study designed to shed light on the issues of modern college students. Topics in YUNGBLUD'S music rose to the top of the list of concerns students are facing. A full copy of the report can be read here.

To vote for a chance to bring YUNGBLUD to your school, visit www.chegg.com/music101.

About Chegg

Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

About YUNGBLUD

Born in Yorkshire, England, multi-instrumentalist YUNGBLUD (Dominic Harrison) plays guitar, bass, piano, and drums. He first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs when he was only 10. At an early age, YUNGBLUD moved to London to kick-start his career. In 2018, he released his debut album, 21st Century Liability on Locomotion/Geffen Records and later that summer played several festivals such as Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and the final Vans Warped Tour. YUNGBLUD is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. He kicked off 2019 with "Loner," which NME praised as "one of his biggest anthems ever." YUNGBLUD & Halsey feat. Travis Barker – 11 Minutes followed and has amassed over 200 million streams. He also teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly for "I Think I'm Okay." Most recently YUNGBLUD released his latest track "Hope For The Underrated Youth." The cumulative global streams of his songs now exceeds 500 million. YUNGBLUD embarks on a month long North American headline tour commencing September.

