Vote Your Vision in conjunction with Operation Restore Freedom presents the Palm Beach "Borders and Elections Matter" Town Hall
Aug 22, 2024, 15:04 ET
Hosted by Carolyn Ryan and presenting Special Guest Roseanne Barr who will deliver the keynote address
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project and voteyourvision.org have partnered with Armed Forces Brewing Company to present the National Borders and Elections Matter Town Hall series, designed to empower citizens with the knowledge and tools needed to help protect and preserve our nation's borders and elections. This Town Hall takes place in Palm Beach, Florida on August 31st, 2024, and will feature a series of expert-led panels followed by Q & A. The event will take place at the Palm Beach Hilton Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Sponsors:
This Town Hall is a must-attend for anyone passionate about safeguarding our Borders and Elections. Whether you're looking to gain knowledge or take action within your community, Operation Restore Freedom offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with thought leaders and like-minded individuals.
For media inquiries, please contact Amanda Freytes at [email protected].
About The America Project:
The America Project is a 501c4 nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of all Americans by advocating for Election Integrity, Border Security and Rights & Freedoms.
