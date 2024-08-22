Vote Your Vision in conjunction with Operation Restore Freedom presents the Palm Beach "Borders and Elections Matter" Town Hall

Hosted by Carolyn Ryan and presenting Special Guest Roseanne Barr who will deliver the keynote address

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project and voteyourvision.org have partnered with Armed Forces Brewing Company to present the National Borders and Elections Matter Town Hall series, designed to empower citizens with the knowledge and tools needed to help protect and preserve our nation's borders and elections. This Town Hall takes place in Palm Beach, Florida on August 31st, 2024, and will feature a series of expert-led panels followed by Q & A. The event will take place at the Palm Beach Hilton Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Event Highlights:

Whistleblower Panel – Exposing Corruption at the Highest Levels

Moderated by Sonya Hightower LaBosco

This panel will delve into the stories of real-world whistleblowers who have played key roles in exposing corruption and safeguarding public trust.

Legislative Panel – Cartel Influence and the effects of Human Trafficking in Florida

Moderated by Victor Avila

Join Victor Avila as he guides a discussion on the ongoing effects of Cartel influence in Florida .

Election Integrity Panel – Safeguarding the Election Season

Moderated by "Typhoon" Lou Marin

This expert panel will explain the latest developments and challenges in ensuring fair and transparent elections in Florida and across the US, providing attendees with actionable insights. The panel will discuss some of the successes Florida enjoys safeguarding its elections, as well as needs for improvement.

Special Guest Speaker:

Roseanne Barr

Iconic comedienne and outspoken advocate. Roseanne Barr will deliver a powerful keynote address, sharing her thoughts on the current socio-political climate and the importance of civic engagement.

Event Details:

Date: August 31st, 2024

August 31st, 2024 Time: Doors open at 5:00 PM EST ; Event begins at 5:30 PM EST

Doors open at ; Event begins at Location: Palm Beach Hilton Airport, 150 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Palm Beach Hilton Airport, 150 Australian Ave, 33406 Tickets: $15 for one, $25 for two

$15 for one, for two Includes 1 drink ticket per person, free hors d'oeuvres, and access to a cash bar

Hosted By: Carolyn Ryan

All media Inquiries contact: [email protected] cc [email protected]

Sponsors:

Armed Forces Brewing Company (armedforcesbrewingco.com)

Vote Your Vision (voteyourvision.org)

The America Project (www.americaproject.com)

This Town Hall is a must-attend for anyone passionate about safeguarding our Borders and Elections. Whether you're looking to gain knowledge or take action within your community, Operation Restore Freedom offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with thought leaders and like-minded individuals.

Reserve Your Spot Today: https://voteyourvision.org/

For media inquiries, please contact Amanda Freytes at [email protected].

About The America Project:

The America Project is a 501c4 nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of all Americans by advocating for Election Integrity, Border Security and Rights & Freedoms.

