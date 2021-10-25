Vote.net Wins Best Student Website at 2021 AIVA W3 Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) has selected Vote.net and Eric Anderson as the winner of the 2021 W3 Award for Best Student Website.

Receiving over 3,000 entries from across the globe, the W3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry.

"It is an honor for Vote.net website and our team to be recognized by the Academy. I really want to thank the entire Vote.net team for their hard work and dedication," said Eric Anderson.

About Vote.net

Vote.net was conceived, built, and launched during 2017 as a nonpartisan student effort to engage young voters in the political process. Vote.net 's mission is to create a constructive outlet for the expression of differing political viewpoints and to provide a practical approach to impacting the political process through student activism. Vote.net is released its first book, "Where the Money Lies," in April 2019.

About W3 and the AIVA

The W3 Awards celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding Websites, Web Marketing, Video, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. The W3 Awards are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations such as Fast Company, Big Spaceship, Wired, Code and Theory, Disney, Microsoft, Facebook, Tinder, MTV, Sesame Workshop, Your Majesty, and Yahoo!.

