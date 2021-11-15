Vote.Net's Eric Anderson Accepts the Gold Stevie® for Student Run Business of the Year at the 2021 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Anderson, co-founder of Vote.net, accepted a Gold Stevie® Award for Student-run Business of the Year.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

"This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

"It was exciting to have been selected. It was a big boost to the entire team," said Eric Anderson.

Vote.net was conceived, built and launched during 2017 as a non-partisan student effort to engage young voters in the political process. The site debuted together with a weekly student forum. Vote.net's mission is to create a constructive outlet for the expression of differing political viewpoints and to provide a practical approach to impacting the political process through student activism.

