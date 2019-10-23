VOTEPROCHOICE Launches National Voter Guide To Elect Prochoice Candidates Across The U.S. In November 2019 Elections

"With the federal government taken over by antichoice politicians determined to take away our rights and overturn Roe v. Wade, reproductive freedom is under vicious attack. Across the country, over 70% of voters support reproductive freedom, but an overly funded antichoice minority has taken over state houses, school boards and now the Supreme Court, Senate, and the Presidency," said Heidi Sieck, Co-Founder and CEO of #VOTEPROCHOICE . "That's why this November, we are launching the #VOTEPROCHOICE Voter Guide in all 2019 races—we have to empower voters to fight back all the way down the ballot."

Alarmingly, only about 15% of voters vote all the way down the ballot, so the #VOTEPROCHOICE Voter Guide, which has a proven conversion rate of up to 50%, was created for the prochoice majority to more easily make informed decisions on election day. The #VOTEPROCHOICE Voter Guide analyzes each race through the policy frame of reproductive justice as well as LGBTQIA+, economic, racial, and immigrant justice, and also aggregates endorsements from partner organizations including EMILY's List, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Run for Something, Latino Victory Fund, National Women's Political Caucus, LGBTQ Victory Fund, Women for Justice, and other national, state and local organizations, and exposes candidates endorsed by anti-choice organizations such as the Susan B. Anthony List.

#VOTEPROCHOICE recently released the groundbreaking new report "Local Impact: How Down-ballot Seats Affect Reproductive Freedom," which shows the far-reaching consequences of local elections to impact the prochoice movement. #VOTEPROCHOICE is working to ensure that representatives reflect our prochoice values at every level—from sheriff to school board, city council to coroner.

#VOTEPROCHOICE is a national political organizing project founded in March 2016 by Democrats.com LLC. #VOTEPROCHOICE mobilizes the over 7 in 10 prochoice American voters with the essential information to vote prochoice in every election down every ballot, and supports prochoice champions in critical races where reproductive freedom is at stake.

NARAL Pro-Choice America, MoveOn.org, EMILY's List, Run for Something, Sister District Project, Daily Kos, Civic Engine, The Collective PAC, LGBTQ Victory Fund, Latino Victory Fund, Working Families Party, Asian American Action Fund, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, New American Leaders, Mijente, National Women's Political Caucus, LPAC, Every District, Democracy for America, Equality California, Equality New Mexico, Garden State Equality Fund, Men4Choice, Putting Women in Their Place, MI List, Annie's List, Arizona List, Iowa Women for Progressive Change, Fight Back PAC, South Carolina Equality, Trailblazers PAC, Progressive Women's Alliance of Western Michigan PAC, People for the American Way's Next Up Victory Fund, Free Thought Equality Fund, Fuse Washington, Women for Justice, and Vote Mama

