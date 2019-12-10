PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The market research team at Colling Media , a top-ranked national digital advertising and marketing agency, has conducted a consumer survey to understand consumer preferences and attitudes toward presidential candidates and their advertising campaigns ahead of the February 3rd Iowa Democratic Caucus.

The survey, conducted December 2-4, queried 423 adults 18+ throughout Iowa who identify with the Democratic party.

Key findings of the study include:

31% of Iowa adults say they are following the election "a great deal," with another 25% paying "a lot" of attention to the race.

adults say they are following the election "a great deal," with another 25% paying "a lot" of attention to the race. Of all Democratic respondents, 52.5% say they are "extremely likely" to participate in the February 3 rd caucus, and 24.6% saying they are "very likely" to do so.

caucus, and 24.6% saying they are "very likely" to do so. Respondents perceive that Tom Steyer has the most negative advertising (21.3%), followed by Joe Biden (18%), and Elizabeth Warren (8.2%).

has the most negative advertising (21.3%), followed by (18%), and (8.2%). The candidate seen as having the "most upbeat and positive" advertising is Pete Buttigieg (32.8%) who far outdistances Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang (both 14.8%).

(32.8%) who far outdistances and (both 14.8%). The candidates with the "best overall" advertising are Pete Buttigieg (27.8%), Bernie Sanders (22.9%), and Tom Steyer (19.7%).

(27.8%), (22.9%), and (19.7%). When respondents were asked who they would vote for if the caucus were held today, there is a dead heat between Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders (both at 24.6%), followed closely by Elizabeth Warren (21.3%). Joe Biden is preferred by 11.5% of respondents.

Data charts and the full research report are available here: Iowa Survey: Voters Pick Candidate and Advertising Winners Ahead of the Iowa Democratic Caucus.

"With such a large field of candidates, name recognition is crucial in these early political tests," says Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "Advertising has long played a significant role in campaigns. From yard signs to broadcast radio/TV, and from savvy social media to digital plays, there's no question that strategic and targeted advertising are the foundation of any candidate's campaign. In a time that many people may consider a toxic political climate, the Colling Media survey data supports the contention that positive messages are resonating with voters. And conversely, negative advertising may not be effective during the early primaries."

