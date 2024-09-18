Voters Reveal Their Healthcare Priorities for the Next President in New eHealth Report

88% are "shocked" by how much their healthcare costs have increased in the past four years

Respondents say next president should focus on Medicare sustainability and address medical and prescription drug costs

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the presidential election less than two months away, new research published today by eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, shows that Republicans and Democrats are united in their growing alarm at the rising cost of healthcare and are looking to the next president to address it.

In a general population survey of more than 1,000 Americans, 88% (including 88% of Democrats and 89% of Republicans) say they are "shocked" by how much their healthcare costs have increased over the past four years. When asked to name the top three healthcare priorities for the next president, respondents chose:

Ensuring the sustainability of Medicare (cited by 59% overall, including 65% of Democrat voters and 55% of Republican voters)

(cited by 59% overall, including 65% of Democrat voters and 55% of Republican voters) Addressing the cost of medical care generally (cited by 57% overall, including 59% of both Democrat and Republican voters)

(cited by 57% overall, including 59% of both Democrat and Republican voters) Addressing the cost of prescription drugs specifically (cited by 50% overall, including 49% of Democrat voters and 54% of Republican voters)

Political hot topics like abortion access and vaccine safety ranked much lower (cited by 28% and 9% respectively).

Read the full report.

"I believe the insights from our survey can offer valuable guidance to candidates in this fall's elections," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "The healthcare cost crisis cannot be ignored—it's a fundamental issue impacting the financial well-being of a vast majority of the American electorate. This concern transcends the usual partisan divides, resonating more broadly than many healthcare topics that often dominate the headlines. Consumers are shouldering greater out-of-pocket costs through high deductibles, co-insurance, and co-pays, all of which spotlight the true cost of medical care."

eHealth found that a majority of respondents, from both political parties, were open to the idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and instituting a single, government-run healthcare system for all Americans.

"We were particularly surprised by these findings," said Mr. Soistman. "It's possible that long-standing frustration with rising healthcare costs is opening more voters to new ideas. However, it's important to note that our survey was not intended to propose an alternative to the ACA or outline what a single-payer system might look like."

The findings described in eHealth's report are intended to shed light on consumer sentiments relevant to the 2024 presidential election and should not be read as an endorsement of any specific candidate or policy position.

eHealth's report is based on a nationwide general population survey conducted through a third-party survey tool in late August 2024. A total of 1,054 responses were collected. For more methodology information, please refer to the report.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information about eHealth, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.