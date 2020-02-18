Voters Show Strong Bipartisan Support for Members of Congress Who Promise to Do More to Expand Mental Health and Addiction Treatment

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a devastating national overdose and suicide crisis, Republican and Democratic voters have seen little progress in the last four years and, in response, strongly support increased federal funding to expand mental health and addiction treatment services.

According to new polling conducted by Morning Consult for the National Council for Behavioral Health as part of the Unite for Behavioral Health campaign, only 20% of voters say access to mental health and addiction treatment has improved in their community over the past four years.

"Recent federal investments in expanding mental health and addiction treatment services, through the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic [CCBHC] demonstration program, may account for the perceived increase among some voters, but it is clear that a greater investment is needed if we are to turn the tide," said Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health. "Members of Congress should take note: both Republican and Democratic voters are clear and strong in their support of increased federal investment."

Additional highlights from the polling include:

A bipartisan majority of voters (82%) think it is important for the federal government to increase funding to expand access to mental health and addiction treatment, including 77% of Republican voters and 90% of Democratic voters.

84% of Republican voters and 86% of Democratic voters are more likely to support a member of Congress who promises to do more to ensure veterans and active duty military can receive mental health and addiction treatment care tailored to their needs.

Nearly three in four voters (70%) would be more likely to support a member of Congress who promises to do more to expand 24/7 mobile crisis mental health services to respond to a mental health crisis instead of or along with law enforcement, including 61% of Republicans voters and 80% of Democratic voters.

Additionally, the National Council released a letter today, signed by 60 national organizations, including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the American Psychological Association, American Society of Addiction Medicine, American Psychiatric Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America and the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors urging Congress to extend and expand the CCBHC demonstration before the May 22, 2020, expiration deadline. The letter warns that if funding expires, access to lifesaving opioid addiction services and other lifesaving treatments may be lost.

"Today, 113 CCBHCs in 21 states are providing access to integrated, high quality mental health and substance use treatment and 24/7 crisis care while collaborating with law enforcement, hospitals and schools to make a difference in their communities," said Ingoglia. "Bipartisan congressional leadership has made this important progress possible and will continue to be essential if we are to achieve the long-term goal of extending CCBHCs nationwide."

Morning Consult conducted the polling between January 23-24, 2020 among a national sample of 1,990 registered voters. The results have a margin of error of +/- 2%. Click here for full polling results.

About the National Council for Behavioral Health

The National Council for Behavioral Health is the unifying voice of America's health care organizations that deliver mental health and addictions treatment and services. Together with our 3,326 member organizations serving over 10 million adults, children and families living with mental illnesses and addictions, the National Council is committed to all Americans having access to comprehensive, high-quality care that affords every opportunity for recovery. The National Council introduced Mental Health First Aid USA and 2 million Americans have been trained.

