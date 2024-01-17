Voters Strongly Oppose Weakening Patents, New Poll Shows

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biden administration may soon endorse a proposal before the World Trade Organization (WTO) that would suspend patent protections on Covid-19 treatments and tests and, in doing so, thwart existing WTO standards. This move would be enormously unpopular with American voters, according to a new poll released today by the Bayh-Dole Coalition.

Seven in ten voters believe that it is important for the Biden administration to preserve WTO standards for protecting IP. And 77% are at least slightly concerned that the pending proposal would stifle medical research and kill American manufacturing jobs.

"This poll clearly demonstrates that voters value intellectual property protections and oppose giving away U.S. intellectual property, especially to competitors like China," said Joseph P. Allen, Executive Director of the Bayh-Dole Coalition.

Opposition to this waiver is bipartisan, with supermajorities of both Republicans and Democrats preferring political candidates who prioritize protecting American inventors' IP rights.

"Voters expect U.S. officials to resist this misguided proposal which would undermine the American economy," said Allen.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, surveyed 2,202 registered voters between December 22 and December 24. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Click here to view the full results of the poll.

About the Bayh-Dole Coalition: The Bayh-Dole Coalition is a diverse group of innovation-oriented organizations and individuals committed to celebrating and protecting the Bayh-Dole Act, as well as informing policymakers and the public of its many benefits.

