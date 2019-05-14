VotesPA.com Provides Comprehensive Voting Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for Pennsylvania's municipal primary election on May 21, Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminds Pennsylvanians they can find comprehensive voting information at votesPA.com.

"The votesPA site is a one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians preparing to go to the polls on primary day. They can verify their registration, find out where to vote and even watch a video of how to cast a ballot on their county's voting system," Secretary Boockvar said. "We encourage all eligible voters to be fully informed about their rights and what they can expect at the polling place."

At votesPA.com, citizens can:

On May 21, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered Democratic and Republican voters will elect their parties' nominees for:

Judge of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania (two open seats)

(two open seats) Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Judge of the Municipal Court ( Philadelphia )

) County, school board and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges and precinct election officials.

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans can vote for the party nominees. However, every registered voter may vote on any referendum or question on the ballot. This year's primary election does not include any statewide referenda or questions. Check with county election offices regarding local ballot questions.

In addition, there are four special elections on May 21 for which all registered voters in those districts may cast a ballot. The special elections will fill vacancies in the:

12 th Congressional District ( Bradford , Centre , Clinton , Juniata , Lycoming , Mifflin , Northumberland , Perry , Potter , Snyder , Sullivan , Susquehanna , Tioga , Union and Wyoming counties)

Congressional District ( , , , , , , , , , , , , , and counties) 11 th House District ( Butler County )

House District ( ) 33 rd Senatorial District ( Adams , Cumberland , Franklin and York counties) and

Senatorial District ( , , and counties) and 41st Senatorial District ( Armstrong , Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties)

Secretary Boockvar also reminded registered voters that they have the right to cast a provisional ballot at the polling place if they believe they are registered at the precinct but are not listed in the poll book or supplemental poll book. Provisional ballots will be reviewed by county officials within seven days after the election to determine whether the voter was eligible.

Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time will need to show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to vote at a polling place for the second or subsequent election.

A voter is also entitled to have assistance at the voting booth if he or she is unable to enter the booth or use the balloting system. The voter can choose who will provide the assistance, except for the voter's employer, an agent of the employer, an officer or agent of the voter's union or the precinct's Judge of Elections.

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

