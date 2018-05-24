VOTI Detection™ Awarded 5 Year Contract With Canada Border Services Agency for X-Ray Screening Systems

MONTREAL, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VOTI DetectionTM, a leading technology detection company utilizing breakthrough 3D perspective to deliver enhanced threat detection, today announced that Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has selected VOTI's latest Postal – Small Scale Imaging X-Ray Systems, a five-year supply contract, for use at CBSA International Mail centres.

"Having been awarded a multi-year opportunity to serve the Canada Border Services Agency is both an exciting and great responsibility," Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "We look forward to our future deployments and delivering enhanced detection systems as CBSA use our proprietary 3D perspective technology across Canada."

By providing a 3D PerspectiveTM to operators, VOTI scanners deliver remarkably sharp and more revealing images than traditional x-ray screening technology as well as threat alert, material classification, dual energy imaging, the ability to manipulate and enhance images and more.

Initial deployments will be in Mississauga ON, Richmond BC and Montreal QC, in Canada. The contract includes provision of equipment, training, and initial warranty, as well as options for additional systems and ongoing maintenance service.

About Canada Border Services Agency: The Canada Border Services Agency is a Canadian federal agency that is responsible for border enforcement, immigration enforcement and customs services. For more information about CBSA, visit www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca.

About VOTI DetectionTM: Established in 2008, VOTI Detection™ is a leading-edge technology company that develops latest-generation x-ray security systems based on breakthrough 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing x-ray images that are competitively superior, while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and a vastly-improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI DETECTION™ has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. For more information about VOTI, visit www.votidetection.com.

